Littleton police identify man accused of throwing woman from minivan, stealing it

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Littleton police have identified the man they believe threw a woman out of her minivan before stealing it from a car wash.

According to the Littleton Police Department, the suspect is 51-year-old Phillip Michael Dent. LPD described him as a white man who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has short, brown hair and green eyes.

Police say Dent is a transient and may be in Littleton or Lakewood. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The carjacking occurred about 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 28 at the Atlantic Car Wash, which is located at 5474 S. Federal Cir.

Photos of Phillip Michael Dent. Credit: Littleton police

“The male suspect grabbed the victim’s arm and yelled for her to get out of the car. She resisted and attempted to fight off the suspect. Ultimately the suspect grabbed the victim by the neck, bit her, then forcibly pulled her from the vehicle and threw her to the ground,” LPD said in a statement.

Video shows the suspect then driving away in the woman’s minivan.

The victim is a 63-year-old woman. Police say that when she put her Toyota Sienna in “park” in the car wash bay, the doors automatically unlocked.

“As soon as the wash cycle started and the windshield was obscured, the suspect quickly walked up to the driver’s door and opened it,” LPD said.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

The vehicle is a gray 2011 Toyota Sienna with South Dakota license plate 1X7015. It has a “Practice Aloha” sticker in the rear window.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.