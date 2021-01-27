Littleton police ask for new leads in 19-year-old bowling alley triple murder case

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) – Littleton police are still actively investigating the murders of three people that have remained unsolved for 19 years.

On Jan. 27, 2002, three people in their 20s were shot and killed inside what was then the AMF Broadway Bowl bowling alley near South Broadway and Belleview in Littleton. The alley was closed at the time of the murders.

According to police, employees Erin Golla and Jim Springer were closing the business for the night while frequent customer Bobby Zajac waited for a ride home.

“The three victims…came into contact with an unknown person/s that shot the three victims to death during an apparent robbery,” Metro Denver Crime Stoppers wrote in a release.

The release goes on to describe the victims:

“Bobby Zajac was 23 years old and worked for AMF Bowling Alleys. He was an award winning bowler and had several rings that indicated he had bowled a perfect score of 300. There were many people that predicted Bobby would become a professional bowler. He was also planning to earn a college degree in accounting. Bobby was survived by his parents and one brother.

Erin Golla liked music and took ballet lessons as a child. Her father managed Roller City on West Alameda so she also enjoyed roller skating. Erin was a 26-year-old single mother of two little girls. She had graduated from Bear Creek High school. She was survived by her father, her two daughters, one brother and one sister.

James Springer was a 29-year-old father of two. He and his family had just moved from Utah to Colorado at the beginning of December. He was described as a “gentle giant” who always stuck up for the underdog. He worked for the AMF Bowling Alley on South Broadway. Jim was survived by his wife, two children, his parents and a sister.”

After 19 years, the murder mystery is still unsolved. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is hoping by bringing the case to light again, it may jog a memory or inspire someone to come forward.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for information. You can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or submit a tip online.

In an effort to promote community awareness of the crime, seek the public’s help, and let the families and the public know that the Littleton Police Department is still actively working this case, the department is holding a press conference on Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. at the Littleton Police Department, 2255 W. Berry Avenue, Littleton, CO 80120.