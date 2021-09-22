Littleton police to provide update on search for suspect who shot an officer

A suspected gunman is still at large after shooting a Littleton Police officer three times early on Sept. 21, 2021. (KDVR)

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Littleton police are planning to provide an update into the department’s investigation of a shooting that sent one officer to the hospital Tuesday.

The officer was responding to reports of a drive-by shooting call, and when he arrived two people ran from the vehicle believed to be involved.

The officer chased one of the suspects into an apartment building, where the suspect shot him multiple times.

As of Tuesday afternoon, police were still searching for the suspect who shot the officer and the second person who ran from the car.

The officer was in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon and expected to survive.

