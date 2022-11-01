JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A Littleton mother was sentenced to 14 years in prison for the abuse of her infant twins.

Jonelle Esposito was sentenced on Tuesday afternoon after pleading guilty in September to two counts of child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

Her husband, Jeremy Esposito, pleaded guilty on June 28 to three counts of child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

Investigators say the 6-week-old boys suffered skull fractures, a spinal injury, leg fractures, rib fractures, genital injuries, burns, bruising around the face and severe malnourishment.

Detectives obtained a home video that showed the parents abusing drugs and not seeking medical attention for the babies, despite obvious injuries.