GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) – Just a day after her husband was sentenced to 28 years in prison, a Littleton mom has pleaded guilty to abusing their 6-week-old twin boys.

Jonelle Esposito entered a guilty plea Thursday morning to two counts of child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury. The 29-year-old faces 10 to 16 years in prison when she’s sentenced on Nov. 1.

Jeremy Esposito, 35, pleaded guilty on June 28 to three counts of child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

Investigators said the boys suffered skull fractures, a spinal injury, leg fractures, rib fractures, genital injuries, burns, bruising around the face and severe malnourishment.

One of the twins also tested positive for illegal drugs.

Deputies learned of the abuse on Oct. 3, 2021, when they responded to a report from hospital staff that a baby was brought in with severe injuries.

Investigators later obtained a home video that documented the parents abusing drugs and not seeking medical attention for the infant twins despite apparent injuries.

Some of the footage showed Jeremy Esposito tossing the infants into the air which doctors said could have caused some of the injuries they noticed.