DENVER (KDVR) — A Littleton man is facing six charges related to sexual assaults that occurred between 2004-2008, according to a release from the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office of Colorado.

Christopher Kenny Jackson, 63, was arrested in August this year, according to court documents, over a decade after he allegedly sexually assaulted four victims who appeared to be unconscious in images of the crimes.

He is charged with three counts of sexual assault of a helpless victim, three counts of sexual assault on a victim incapable of appraising the nature of the conduct, and one charge of sexual exploitation of a child by possession of images.

JSCO searched Jackson’s devices

In October 2022, Google reported seven image files uploaded to their Google Drive service to the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce. In November 2022, officers obtained a search warrant for the Google account.

In December 2022, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office located three reports from two different women with allegations of harassment and stalking, in which Christopher was listed as the suspect.

JCSO executed a search warrant at Jackson’s home on Feb. 17 after the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children task force linked his IP address to an alleged upload of child pornography.

Several devices were seized from the residence. Jackson was also at the address during the search but was described as “uncooperative” and did not speak with officers.

“On one of the storage devices, investigators found similar footage of four different women who were sexually assaulted in what investigators believe is Jackson’s living room,” the release read.

Investigators used metadata from the images and dated them between Dec. 19, 2004, and Feb. 2, 2008. Investigators identified the four women, one of whom is deceased, according to the release.

Victims have limited memory of assailant

FOX31 obtained the arrest affidavit for Jackson, which revealed further details of the assaults. In March this year, investigators interviewed three of the women. None of them remembered the incidents but recognized themselves in the images.

One woman was able to identify Jackson and recalled interactions with him, but did not know about the incident in 2004 when she was unconscious in his living room, according to the affidavit. She identified herself in the images.

A second woman identified Jackson’s photo in a lineup and remembered him as a “creepy” man who frequented the same bars that she did, according to the affidavit. She said she had no relationship with him but identified herself in an explicit photo taken in 2006 in Jackson’s living room.

A third woman could not identify Jackson’s photo in a lineup but identified herself in a photo of her lying unconscious in Jackson’s living room. She did not remember the incident, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Jackson assaulted the women with objects as well as his hands, and at least one individual was later harassed with images Jackson took.

Court documents did not specify details about the deceased victim.

Court documents also included a seventh charge for sexual exploitation of a child on Aug. 8, 2022, which was not addressed in the press release or mentioned as a potential charge in the affidavit.

The affidavit did mention that four cyber tips from the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children task force in 2022 mentioned explicit images of children.

Possibly more victims

Investigators are still reviewing evidence and believe there could be more victims. Investigators request that anyone who may have seen or interacted with Jackson concerning the allegations contact First Judicial District Attorney’s Office Investigator Kim Holmes at 303-271-6915.

The next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2024, for the second portion of the preliminary hearing.