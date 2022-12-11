LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Community members in Littleton served as secret Santas this weekend, anonymously funding a shopping spree for dozens of children.

On Saturday, police officers met kids at a Target located on Sheridan Boulevard for the Littleton Police Department’s annual Shop with a Cop event.

School resource officers and counselors nominated children for the event, knowing how much a shopping spree could help their families.

“I got a kid who bought his dad a pair of jeans, a kid who bought his mom a sweatshirt,” Lakewood Middle School Resource Officer Rick Redmond said. “It’s like these kids who might not have the same advantages of a lot of other people actually have the biggest hearts. I don’t think words can really describe it to you, how I feel when I see those kids and how happy they are.”

Fifty kids each got a $200 gift card to buy whatever they wanted.

“Some of my school resource officers say that they’ve had children come up to them and just kind of whisper to them and shed a tear to say thank you so much for bringing me into this program because we were going to have nothing this year,” event coordinator and Master Officer David Ford said.

Ford has been coordinating Littleton’s Shop with a Cop event for eight years now.