LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Littleton have arrested a woman in an alleged arson.

Detectives say 43-year-old Jessica Leann Williams faces fourth-degree arson charges in connection with a fire in the 6100 block of South Spotswood Street.

The fire broke out late Friday afternoon. Williams was taken to the Arapahoe County Jail and faces a $50,000 bond.

Nobody was hurt in the blaze.