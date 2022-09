LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Littleton Public Schools announced Monday morning that Littleton High School will be closed for the day.

The district said the closure is due to an electrical issue, which has knocked out power for part of the high school building.

Xcel is working to fix the issue, but the district said they do not know when power will be restored.

The district said a decision will be made about after school activities and athletics by 1 p.m.