Littleton group offers free bicycle experiences for those unable to ride themselves

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — They say you never forget how to ride a bike.

An organization in Littleton is taking that to heart, letting Coloradans experience an activity they once thought to be lost to them.

Cycling Without Age brings people who can no longer ride bikes on their own on free trips along the Platte River in a trishaw, or a three-wheeled bicycle, with seats in the front and a seat for the driver in the rear.

Volunteers pilot the bicycles. Since the organization was founded in 2019, it has offered nearly 1,000 experiences on their trishaws.

The organization is raising money to buy a fourth trishaw.

If you would like to donate or schedule a ride, visit Cycling Without Age.