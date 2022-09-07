LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — A 72-year-old soccer coach has been accused of sexual assault on a child, the Littleton Police Department said.

James William Bain was arrested on Wednesday and is facing five felony charges of sexual assault on a child and sexual assault on a child by a person of trust.

Police said there are multiple victims involved in the investigation.

Bain was a Colorado United/Littleton Soccer Club coach for over 30 years and served as chair president for many years, police said. He stepped down from coaching in June.

The club released a statement in regards to the allegations:

On behalf of Colorado United/Littleton Soccer, we want to ensure all parents, players and coaches that we are aware of the sexual assault allegations against James William Bain, a former coach with the club, and his subsequent arrest. Colorado United/Littleton Soccer takes all allegations of assault seriously and is fully cooperating with the Littleton Police Department during the investigation. In respect to the work of the authorities, Colorado United/Littleton Soccer will not address the allegations further during the investigative process.

Anyone with information on this case or any other possible victims is asked to call (303) 795-3896 or email Detective Goodman at cgoodman@littletongov.org.