Littleton city council to vote on recreation marijuana question

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) – A citizen initiative that would allow retail marijuana sales at Littleton’s existing medical dispensaries could be on the November ballot. Littleton city council members will vote next week on whether to adopt the initiative or refer it to voters.

Littleton said more than 7,200 signatures were submitted in July and the city clerk verified that there were 4,419 valid signatures by registered voters.

If the city adopts the resolution later this month, the city says the following question will be on the November 3, 2020 ballot:

“Shall existing medical marijuana center licensees in the City of Littleton be permitted to sell retail marijuana on and after January 1, 2021?”

Current Littleton city code allows four medical marijuana licenses.