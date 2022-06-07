LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) – Thieves swiped employee purses while they were working, getting away with credit cards, personal belongings, and a car.

The victims of the crime work at a boutique at the Aspen Grove Mall in Littleton. Although it appears to be a crime of opportunity, it was caught on camera and it seems the crooks knew exactly what they were doing.

Chloe Ross, 22, and Tatum Mainwaring, 19, are cousins, and coworkers, but now, they can add victims of theft to that list.

“I’m coming to terms with the fact that it’s gone,” Ross said, “but it’s still upsetting.”

The crime was captured on camera at the family business, M.Mercantile, on Saturday afternoon right before 3 p.m.

In the video, you see a man in a red t-shirt enter the store. He then lured the 19-year-old employee to the back asking for a yellow sundress his girlfriend saw in the store the day before.

“I was trying to bring him up to the front because our only sundresses are in the front and then he kept stalling me to stay back there,” Mainwaring said. “It was weird. Something was off, the sundresses were in the front of the store and he took me to the back where the pajamas are.”

The sundress inquiry was only to distract Mainwaring as the man’s partner in crime, wearing a blue dress, goes to the counter behind the register and swipes not one, but two purses and takes off.

“I turned around to look at my purse and my purse was gone and so was her’s (Ross’s) and then I was freaking out running in and out of the store,” said Mainwaring.

Mainwaring’s mother owns the store and she told FOX31 that she received a ping on her iPhone that her credit card had suspicious activity, which was an attempted $500 purchase at a 7-11 behind their store. Her mother said since the crime, her card has been deactivated but pinged again at least two more locations.

“I live out of that purse,” Ross explained. “Everything was in there.”

Ross lost her Louis Vuitton purse and wallet, ID, passport, jewelry, copies of her birth certificate, social security cards, and more. Mainwaring lost her purse, debit and credit cards, jewelry, and her first car. She said the thieves found her car keys in her purse and stole her 2014 Jeep Cherokee, which she was still paying off.

The crime has the young girls on edge, still, days later.

“It was scary watching him bring her to the back,” Ross explained.

“I’m a little nervous just because they obviously know our store. You don’t know if they’ll ever come back here or anything,” Mainwaring said.

The young women aren’t too optimistic that they’ll get their belongings back, but both agree they are more aware of their surroundings and hope the man and woman are caught. In valuables alone, they estimate at least $5,000 in losses in addition to the cost of the vehicle.

Littleton Police are investigating the reported crime and are reminding everyone that theft is on the rise. They advise folks to never leave valuables in plain sight, always lock doors, never leave keys in vehicles, never approach a suspect, and always call the police if they feel unsafe.