Littleton babysitter sentenced for sexually assaulting children

DENVER (KDVR) — A Littleton man who sexually assaulted children he was babysitting has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

An Arapahoe District Court judge sentenced 23-year-old Corey Medo after he pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child in March. Other charges were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation in November of 2019 after a Centennial mother reported that her babysitter had sexually assaulted her child. An investigation revealed that he started sexually assaulting in 2018 when she hired Medo after finding him on a babysitting website.

“A person who preys on children entrusted to his care deserves to go to prison,” said District Attorney John Kellner. “Here we have parents trying to do the right thing, screening the person they choose to watch their children. And he takes advantage of his position of trust and molests those youngsters. My office will always pursue these cases aggressively.”

The investigation also revealed that several families hired Medo and he also served as a youth basketball coach. Investigators believe he targeted boys between the ages of 7 and 10.

Upon his release from prison, Medo must register as a sex offender.