DENVER (KDVR) — A man accused of lighting a major fire in an under-construction building in downtown Littleton is in police custody, the Littleton Police Department shared Thursday.

James Daigle, 39, is accused of starting a two-alarm fire in a building on the northeast corner of Main and South Prince Streets on Friday, Nov. 17.

Daigle is charged with second-degree arson, second-degree criminal trespass, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.

Denver police arrested Daigle on Thursday. No hearings have been scheduled yet, according to Colorado court records.

Crews arrived on the scene at about 12:17 a.m. on Nov. 17 and found a three-story building under construction was engulfed in flames, causing officers to urgently evacuate a nearby four-story apartment building.

The second alarm was transmitted as soon as South Metro Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, bringing extra apparatus and personnel to the scene. The crews set up aerial master streams on Prince Street and Sycamore Street to extinguish the fire from above while other hose lines were used on the ground, according to the Littleton Police Department.

Residents in six units in the apartment building were displaced due to water damage. The other 30 units were not damaged. The Red Cross assisted those who were displaced.

Littleton police additionally thanked the Littleton Downtown Merchants for assisting in the case.