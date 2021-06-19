‘Little slice of hell’ house in Colorado Springs sells 1 week after being listed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — A Broadmoor Bluffs area home described as a “little slice of hell” has sold within a week since it was first listed.

Last week, Real Estate Agent Mimi Foster listed the house for $590,000. Saturday, FOX21 learned the house is officially under contract. The buyer is described as a “neighborhood local” who is familiar with the area and is expected to inspect the house Sunday.

“Dozens of offers were received,” Foster told FOX21. “The seller is pleased with the outcome.”

The house gained attention after a disgruntled former tenant used spray paint and a hammer to wreak havoc on its interior. In addition to the paint and hammer destruction, the property features a deck that is not attached properly to the home and rancid meat, left to rot for over a year, in a basement freezer.

At this time, the final sales price has not been released.