Eddie Martinez is an employee at Little Man Ice Cream and has not been seen since Monday. (Credit: Little Man Ice Cream Company)

DENVER (KDVR) — An employee from the popular Denver ice cream shop, Little Man Ice Cream, has been missing since Monday, and the company is asking for the public’s help.

According to the Little Man Ice Cream Company, their beloved co-worker and groundskeeper has not been seen since Monday. Eddie Martinez was last seen working at the “The Can” located at 2620 16th St. in the Highland neighborhood.

The company said that Martinez left work at noon on Monday and has not returned home since. Little Man’s executive team said they are in close contact with Martinez’s family and the Denver Police Department.

Martinez is described as a Hispanic man. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to call the missing person unit at 720-913-6653.