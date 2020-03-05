Little-known canine team helps solve Colorado mysteries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- A unique dog team is helping investigators solve crimes in Colorado.

The dogs are members of Colorado Forensic Canine Search and Recovery. They are highly trained and can find bones that have been buried for 100 years.

One of the human team members is Kris Brock, who has been working with search dogs for 18 years.

She demonstrated how her yellow Labrador retriever named “Colt” can find a tiny speck of human remains in a mountain of rubble at a recycling site in Englewood.

"I love the challenge of training them -- never gets old," Brock said.

Bonnie Guzman and her Doberman Octavia are also dedicated members.

"I think everybody on our team will tell you that their primary goal is to really bring closure to family -- to try to help in some way," Guzman said.

Brock told FOX31 about the moment one of her previous dogs found the body of a young man.

"The mom asked to meet (the dog). And she hugged him probably for 20 or 30 minutes. And that kind of brought it all home. That’s why we do it," Brock said.

The group prefers to keep its missions private because of the emotional pain families endure.

However, they do want people to know that these types of searches should never cost families a thing.

The group says it is always looking for good field tech support who can hike on rough terrain. You can learn more about the group on its website.