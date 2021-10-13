Little Flower Assistance Center reopens in time to help for the holidays

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Food delivery trucks have a new concrete driveway, fresh food can go into a walk–in refrigerator, the welcome center is redesigned, new flooring is in, and beautiful paint colors brighten up the newly renovated Little Flower Assistance Center.

“Everybody feels so good about it, and we’re so appreciative the City of Aurora could provide us this grant (to fund the renovations),” said Donna Potter, program manager for the center in Aurora. “If we could see the old building, it would have a great, big grin on its face. It’s an enlightening experience.”

Catholic Charities of Denver’s Little Flower Assistance Center, which was founded in 2013, took root in the community. The center now serves more than 20,000 people in need every year.

“Right now, we’re really focusing on our food program and the need for canned food, mostly for meat,” she said. “We’re just starting to begin to see a bigger influx of people.”

The Little Flower Assistance Center is in need of food donations for the holidays and more volunteers. To learn more about helping, visit the center’s website or call 303-360-9686.

The center is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.