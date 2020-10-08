‘Littering is littering, regardless of your baby’s gender!’; JeffCo gender reveal litters ground in blue confetti

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Whether you are using confetti, balloons or paint to announce your baby’s gender, Jefferson County authorities are warning: littering is littering.

In tweet sent out on Monday, Jefferson County Open Space posted a photo of blue confetti piled up following what looks to be a gender reveal celebration.

“Littering is littering, regardless of your baby’s gender! If you choose to have a gender reveal party, please do so in a way that does not harm the environment. This little celebration is a violation of regulation C.14.” shared Jefferson County Open Space.

The fine for littering is $100.