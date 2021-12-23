Listeria found in salad, outbreaks reach across 18 states

DENVER (KDVR) — The CDC is investigating two separate Listeria outbreaks across eighteen states involving Fresh Express and Dole packaged salads.

In the Fresh Express outbreak, 10 people from eight states have come down with the strain of Listeria. All 10 having been hospitalized. One death from the outbreak has been reported.

According to interviews with those infected, Fresh Express packaged salads are the suspected origin of this listeria outbreak. On Monday, Fresh Express announced an official recall of several packaged salad products.

The salad brands include:

Fresh Express

Bowl & Basket

Giant Eagle

Little Salad Bar

Marketside

O Organics

Signature Farms

Simply Nature

Weis Fresh from the Field

Wellsley Farms Organic

The Dole packaged salad outbreak is slightly more wide-spread, with 16 people infected across 13 states. 12 people have been hospitalized and two deaths have been reported.

Investigators located the outbreak strain in two packaged salads distributed by Dole. On Wednesday, Dole officially recalled several brands of packaged salads.

The salad brands include:

Ahold

Dole

Kroger

Lidl

Little Salad Bar

Marketside

Naturally Better

Nature’s Promise

Simply Nature

Dole is also recalling packaged salads with the “best used by” dates from 11/30/21 through 01/08/22.

The CDC advises anyone with these packaged salads throw them out, or return them to the store of purchase. The CDC has provided a five-step process for cleaning and disinfecting your fridge in lieu of Listeria outbreaks.

Symptoms of a Listeria infection include, headache, confusion, loss of balance, fever and body aches. Pregnant women should be especially cautious, due to risk of miscarriage and stillbirth.

It should be mentioned no recent Listeria outbreak cases have been reported in Colorado at this time.