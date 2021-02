In this photo provided by the Broomfield Police Department on Twitter, debris is scattered across turf field at Commons Park, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Broomfield, Colo. The police ask that the area be avoided if possible. A commercial airliner dropped debris in Colorado neighborhoods during an emergency landing Saturday. The Broomfield Police Department said on Twitter that the plane landed safely at Denver International Airport and that no injuries had been reported from the incident. (Broomfield Police Department via AP)

DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31/Channel 2 obtained the audio of the MAYDAY call from the United flight 328 crew after an engine failed on the Boeing 777.

FROM LIFTOFF TO LANDING — LISTEN HERE:

Mandatory Super: LIVEAtc.net

Debris landed around the Broomfield area and the engine failure could be heard from the ground.

https://kdvr.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/11/2021/02/243603174229e9b32.28198745.mp4 Viewer video sent to KDVR (explicit language may be heard)

United Airlines issued a statement saying the plane landed safely and no injuries have been reported. FOX31’s Evan Kruegel was on scene at Commons Park in Broomfield after debris landed on the ground.