LISTEN: 911 calls after United flight 328 engine failure, debris falling from sky

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Broomfield Police Department released the audio of several 911 calls that came in after the engine failure of United flight 328 on Saturday.

‘A plane exploded’ and ‘debris is falling everywhere’ are just a few of the descriptions dispatchers were inundated with Saturday afternoon.

Listen to the calls BPD released:

One conversation was “‘(Dispatcher) 911 – are you calling about the airplane incident?’ (Caller) ‘Yes a piece of it just landed right in front of me. It almost landed on my head.'”

Authorities are asking residents who find debris to call BPD at 303.438.6400 and not to call the National Transportation Safety Board or DIA directly. An officer will come and collect the item.