List: Which Colorado counties are recommending masks again?

DENVER (KDVR) — Earlier this week, the CDC issued new guidance that urges masks indoors in places with substantial COVID-19 transmission.

Based on the CDC’s guidance, two-thirds of Colorado’s counties should be under indoor mask mandates, including some counties in the Denver metro area.

So far, only two counties in Colorado are asking people to start masking up again, even if you’re vaccinated: Broomfield and Jefferson. The City and County of Broomfield and Jefferson County fall in the CDC’s “substantial” zone of transmission that applies to areas with seven-day COVID-19 incidence rates of greater than 50 per 100,000 people.

List of counties (updated: July 30, 10:30 a.m.):

Broomfield County: the recommendation is for everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear a mask indoors

Jefferson County: the recommendations apply to everyone over the age of two, to wear a mask indoors

If any other counties are added to this list, we will update it.