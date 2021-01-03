List: When Colorado students will return to in-person learning

DENVER (KDVR) — After Gov. Jared Polis said in November that he wanted school districts to re-open their buildings following the winter break, several districts in Colorado made plans to welcome students back into classrooms in January.

Here is a list of when school districts will re-open with in-person learning:

  • 27J Schools
    • The first day of the new semester is Jan. 5 and will be fully remote. Then, on Jan. 12, in-person instruction resumes.
  • Adams 12 Five Star Schools
    • In-person learning is planned to resume on Jan. 25 for all grades.
  • Adams 14 Schools
    • Elementary students will return to in-person instruction four days a week starting on Jan. 19.
  • Aurora Public Schools
    • Aurora Public Schools has divided students into “A” and “B” groups. Students from the “A” group, along with all preschool students will begin in-person learning on Jan. 19. “B” group students will begin on Jan. 25.
  • Boulder Valley School District
    • On Jan. 5, preschool students will return in Phase 3 – Hybrid Learning, with two days of in-person learning a week. On Feb. 2, they will move to Phase 4 – In-Person Learning with four days of in-person learning a week.
    • On Jan. 5, elementary students will return in Phase 4 – In-Person Learning with four days of in-person learning a week.
    • On Jan. 12, middle school students will return in Phase 3 – Hybrid Learning, with two days of in-person learning a week.
    • On Jan. 19, high school students will return in Phase 3 – Hybrid Learning, with two days of in-person learning a week
      • Exceptions: Boulder TEC and Arapahoe Ridge High School will operate in Phase 4 – In-Person Learning four days of in-person learning a week.
  • Cherry Creek School District
    • Students in the Cherry Creek School District (CCSD) will begin returning to in-person learning on Jan. 11. Middle and high school students return to in-person learning through a hybrid schedule.
  • Denver Public Schools
    • Jan. 5-8:
      • All K-12 students begin the semester in remote learning.
      • Discovery Link will provide Remote Learning Support Centers at 30 sites.
      • Schools may choose to run Remote Learning Support Centers.
    • Jan. 11:
      • All ECE-5th grade students, including SPED Centers and Newcomer Center students, return to in-person.
      • All secondary SPED Centers and Newcomer Centers return to in-person.
      • Other secondary students continue in remote learning.
    • Jan. 19 – 29:
      • Other secondary students begin gradual phase-in to in-person learning.
      • Schools bring secondary students back at their own pace, including health and safety orientation days to help students acclimate to the required health protocols for in-person learning.
      • Some of the smaller high schools may be able to return to in-person five days a week, while some of the larger schools may return on a hybrid schedule.
  • Douglas County Schools
    • Preschool, elementary students and center-based students will return to five-days-a-week, in-person learning on Jan. 5.
  • Greeley-Evans School District 6
    • Jan. 11:
      • Kindergarten, first and second grades return in-person. Preschool does not meet on  Mondays, so those students will return on January 12.
      • Grades 3-12 remain on remote learning.
      • Some special education programs return.
      • All schools and programs, except preschool, released 2 hours early every Wednesday to allow for teacher preparation.
    • Jan. 19:
      • Preschool, elementary schools, K-8 and middle schools return to in-person
      • High Schools return on hybrid model that is a combination of in-person and on-line synchronous learning.
      • Monday and Tuesday will be A cohorts in-person.
      • Wednesday will be remote learning in the morning, teacher preparation, office hours in the afternoon.
      • Thursday and Friday will be B cohorts in-person.
      • Schools will notify students and families of cohort assignment based on last name, striving to keep siblings on the same schedule.
  • Jeffco Public Schools
    • Preschoolers, students with significant disabilities, and some CTE Programs will continue with in-person learning on Jan. 6.
    • Grades K-5 are slated to return to in-person learning on Jan. 19.
    • The district is considering hybrid learning starting Feb. 1 for grades 6-12.
  • Littleton Public Schools
    • LPS will return to in-person learning in January using a phased approach.
    • Jan. 5 – All preschool and elementary students, including elementary students at the Nova Center, return to school for in-person learning five days a week. School Age Child Care opens again. Middle and high school students continue remote learning during Phase One. Transition Services begins a staggered return to the hybrid learning model.
    • Jan. 6 – Center-based programming for students needing special education at middle and high school (including secondary-level Nova Center) returns to the hybrid schedule. 
  • Poudre School District
    • The district is on an A/B hybrid model.
    • Jan. 5-7 preschool will be in A/B hybrid model, with A-group students attending Wednesday; and B-group students attending Tuesday and Thursday. 
    • Jan. 11-14 preschool will be in A/B hybrid model. 
    • Beginning Jan. 19, preschool will be four days a week for all students; no school on Fridays. 
    • Jan. 19: K-5 students will go to school five days a week.
    • 6-8 students are in Phase 3 hybrid learning Jan. 18-29 
    • B-group students are in-person Jan. 19 and 21; A-group students on Jan. 20 and 22. 
    • A-group students are in school Jan. 25 and 27; B-group students on Jan. 26 and 28. Both groups are remote Jan. 29. 
    • PSD’s four comprehensive high schools (Rocky Mountain, Poudre, Fossil Ridge, Fort Collins):
      • In Phase 1 Remote Learning Jan. 5-22.
      • Move to  Phase 2 on Jan. 25 with A-group students in school Mondays, B-group in school Tuesdays and then all students remote Wednesdays-Fridays. 
  • Thompson School District
    • Beginning Jan. 5, students in the following groups will return to in-person learning:
      • All preK-5th grade students
      • Ferguson High School students
      • Thompson Career Center students
      • SOARS program students
      • Secondary students in the Intensive Learning Center, Intensive Language Learning Center, Sierra School, Community Connections and HOPE program
      • Secondary students in English Language Development Newcomer programs
    • Middle-school students will return to schools on Jan. 19
    • High-school students will return to schools on Jan. 25
  • Weld County RE-5J
    • Elementary and middle schoolers will return to in-person learning starting Jan. 19 with virtual Fridays.
    • High schoolers will return to school with a hybrid model on Jan. 19 with virtual Fridays.
  • West Grand School District
    • Students return to classrooms on Jan. 4.
  • Westminster Public Schools
    • Remote learning will continue at the beginning of the 2nd semester on Jan. 5, with a return to in-person learning scheduled for Monday, Jan. 11.

