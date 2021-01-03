List: When Colorado students will return to in-person learning

DENVER (KDVR) — After Gov. Jared Polis said in November that he wanted school districts to re-open their buildings following the winter break, several districts in Colorado made plans to welcome students back into classrooms in January.
Here is a list of when school districts will re-open with in-person learning:
- 27J Schools
- The first day of the new semester is Jan. 5 and will be fully remote. Then, on Jan. 12, in-person instruction resumes.
- Adams 12 Five Star Schools
- In-person learning is planned to resume on Jan. 25 for all grades.
- Adams 14 Schools
- Elementary students will return to in-person instruction four days a week starting on Jan. 19.
- Aurora Public Schools
- Aurora Public Schools has divided students into “A” and “B” groups. Students from the “A” group, along with all preschool students will begin in-person learning on Jan. 19. “B” group students will begin on Jan. 25.
- Boulder Valley School District
- On Jan. 5, preschool students will return in Phase 3 – Hybrid Learning, with two days of in-person learning a week. On Feb. 2, they will move to Phase 4 – In-Person Learning with four days of in-person learning a week.
- On Jan. 5, elementary students will return in Phase 4 – In-Person Learning with four days of in-person learning a week.
- On Jan. 12, middle school students will return in Phase 3 – Hybrid Learning, with two days of in-person learning a week.
- On Jan. 19, high school students will return in Phase 3 – Hybrid Learning, with two days of in-person learning a week
- Exceptions: Boulder TEC and Arapahoe Ridge High School will operate in Phase 4 – In-Person Learning four days of in-person learning a week.
- Cherry Creek School District
- Students in the Cherry Creek School District (CCSD) will begin returning to in-person learning on Jan. 11. Middle and high school students return to in-person learning through a hybrid schedule.
- Denver Public Schools
- Jan. 5-8:
- All K-12 students begin the semester in remote learning.
- Discovery Link will provide Remote Learning Support Centers at 30 sites.
- Schools may choose to run Remote Learning Support Centers.
- Jan. 11:
- All ECE-5th grade students, including SPED Centers and Newcomer Center students, return to in-person.
- All secondary SPED Centers and Newcomer Centers return to in-person.
- Other secondary students continue in remote learning.
- Jan. 19 – 29:
- Other secondary students begin gradual phase-in to in-person learning.
- Schools bring secondary students back at their own pace, including health and safety orientation days to help students acclimate to the required health protocols for in-person learning.
- Some of the smaller high schools may be able to return to in-person five days a week, while some of the larger schools may return on a hybrid schedule.
- Douglas County Schools
- Preschool, elementary students and center-based students will return to five-days-a-week, in-person learning on Jan. 5.
- Greeley-Evans School District 6
- Jan. 11:
- Kindergarten, first and second grades return in-person. Preschool does not meet on Mondays, so those students will return on January 12.
- Grades 3-12 remain on remote learning.
- Some special education programs return.
- All schools and programs, except preschool, released 2 hours early every Wednesday to allow for teacher preparation.
- Jan. 19:
- Preschool, elementary schools, K-8 and middle schools return to in-person
- High Schools return on hybrid model that is a combination of in-person and on-line synchronous learning.
- Monday and Tuesday will be A cohorts in-person.
- Wednesday will be remote learning in the morning, teacher preparation, office hours in the afternoon.
- Thursday and Friday will be B cohorts in-person.
- Schools will notify students and families of cohort assignment based on last name, striving to keep siblings on the same schedule.
- Jeffco Public Schools
- Preschoolers, students with significant disabilities, and some CTE Programs will continue with in-person learning on Jan. 6.
- Grades K-5 are slated to return to in-person learning on Jan. 19.
- The district is considering hybrid learning starting Feb. 1 for grades 6-12.
- Littleton Public Schools
- LPS will return to in-person learning in January using a phased approach.
- Jan. 5 – All preschool and elementary students, including elementary students at the Nova Center, return to school for in-person learning five days a week. School Age Child Care opens again. Middle and high school students continue remote learning during Phase One. Transition Services begins a staggered return to the hybrid learning model.
- Jan. 6 – Center-based programming for students needing special education at middle and high school (including secondary-level Nova Center) returns to the hybrid schedule.
- Poudre School District
- The district is on an A/B hybrid model.
- Jan. 5-7 preschool will be in A/B hybrid model, with A-group students attending Wednesday; and B-group students attending Tuesday and Thursday.
- Jan. 11-14 preschool will be in A/B hybrid model.
- Beginning Jan. 19, preschool will be four days a week for all students; no school on Fridays.
- Jan. 19: K-5 students will go to school five days a week.
- 6-8 students are in Phase 3 hybrid learning Jan. 18-29
- B-group students are in-person Jan. 19 and 21; A-group students on Jan. 20 and 22.
- A-group students are in school Jan. 25 and 27; B-group students on Jan. 26 and 28. Both groups are remote Jan. 29.
- PSD’s four comprehensive high schools (Rocky Mountain, Poudre, Fossil Ridge, Fort Collins):
- In Phase 1 Remote Learning Jan. 5-22.
- Move to Phase 2 on Jan. 25 with A-group students in school Mondays, B-group in school Tuesdays and then all students remote Wednesdays-Fridays.
- Thompson School District
- Beginning Jan. 5, students in the following groups will return to in-person learning:
- All preK-5th grade students
- Ferguson High School students
- Thompson Career Center students
- SOARS program students
- Secondary students in the Intensive Learning Center, Intensive Language Learning Center, Sierra School, Community Connections and HOPE program
- Secondary students in English Language Development Newcomer programs
- Middle-school students will return to schools on Jan. 19
- High-school students will return to schools on Jan. 25
- Weld County RE-5J
- Elementary and middle schoolers will return to in-person learning starting Jan. 19 with virtual Fridays.
- High schoolers will return to school with a hybrid model on Jan. 19 with virtual Fridays.
- West Grand School District
- Students return to classrooms on Jan. 4.
- Westminster Public Schools
- Remote learning will continue at the beginning of the 2nd semester on Jan. 5, with a return to in-person learning scheduled for Monday, Jan. 11.