List: When Colorado students will return to in-person learning

DENVER (KDVR) — After Gov. Jared Polis said in November that he wanted school districts to re-open their buildings following the winter break, several districts in Colorado made plans to welcome students back into classrooms in January.

Here is a list of when school districts will re-open with in-person learning:

27J Schools The first day of the new semester is Jan. 5 and will be fully remote. Then, on Jan. 12, in-person instruction resumes.

Adams 12 Five Star Schools In-person learning is planned to resume on Jan. 25 for all grades.

Adams 14 Schools Elementary students will return to in-person instruction four days a week starting on Jan. 19.

Aurora Public Schools Aurora Public Schools has divided students into “A” and “B” groups. Students from the “A” group, along with all preschool students will begin in-person learning on Jan. 19. “B” group students will begin on Jan. 25.

Boulder Valley School District On Jan. 5, preschool students will return in Phase 3 – Hybrid Learning, with two days of in-person learning a week. On Feb. 2, they will move to Phase 4 – In-Person Learning with four days of in-person learning a week. On Jan. 5, elementary students will return in Phase 4 – In-Person Learning with four days of in-person learning a week. On Jan. 12, middle school students will return in Phase 3 – Hybrid Learning, with two days of in-person learning a week. On Jan. 19, high school students will return in Phase 3 – Hybrid Learning, with two days of in-person learning a week Exceptions: Boulder TEC and Arapahoe Ridge High School will operate in Phase 4 – In-Person Learning four days of in-person learning a week.

Cherry Creek School District Students in the Cherry Creek School District (CCSD) will begin returning to in-person learning on Jan. 11. Middle and high school students return to in-person learning through a hybrid schedule.

Denver Public Schools Jan. 5-8: All K-12 students begin the semester in remote learning. Discovery Link will provide Remote Learning Support Centers at 30 sites. Schools may choose to run Remote Learning Support Centers. Jan. 11: All ECE-5th grade students, including SPED Centers and Newcomer Center students, return to in-person. All secondary SPED Centers and Newcomer Centers return to in-person. Other secondary students continue in remote learning. Jan. 19 – 29: Other secondary students begin gradual phase-in to in-person learning. Schools bring secondary students back at their own pace, including health and safety orientation days to help students acclimate to the required health protocols for in-person learning. Some of the smaller high schools may be able to return to in-person five days a week, while some of the larger schools may return on a hybrid schedule.

Douglas County Schools Preschool, elementary students and center-based students will return to five-days-a-week, in-person learning on Jan. 5.

Greeley-Evans School District 6 Jan. 11: Kindergarten, first and second grades return in-person. Preschool does not meet on Mondays, so those students will return on January 12. Grades 3-12 remain on remote learning. Some special education programs return. All schools and programs, except preschool, released 2 hours early every Wednesday to allow for teacher preparation. Jan. 19: Preschool, elementary schools, K-8 and middle schools return to in-person High Schools return on hybrid model that is a combination of in-person and on-line synchronous learning. Monday and Tuesday will be A cohorts in-person. Wednesday will be remote learning in the morning, teacher preparation, office hours in the afternoon. Thursday and Friday will be B cohorts in-person. Schools will notify students and families of cohort assignment based on last name, striving to keep siblings on the same schedule.

Jeffco Public Schools Preschoolers, students with significant disabilities, and some CTE Programs will continue with in-person learning on Jan. 6. Grades K-5 are slated to return to in-person learning on Jan. 19. The district is considering hybrid learning starting Feb. 1 for grades 6-12.

Littleton Public Schools LPS will return to in-person learning in January using a phased approach. Jan. 5 – All preschool and elementary students, including elementary students at the Nova Center, return to school for in-person learning five days a week. School Age Child Care opens again. Middle and high school students continue remote learning during Phase One. Transition Services begins a staggered return to the hybrid learning model. Jan. 6 – Center-based programming for students needing special education at middle and high school (including secondary-level Nova Center) returns to the hybrid schedule.

Poudre School District The district is on an A/B hybrid model. Jan. 5-7 preschool will be in A/B hybrid model, with A-group students attending Wednesday; and B-group students attending Tuesday and Thursday. Jan. 11-14 preschool will be in A/B hybrid model. Beginning Jan. 19, preschool will be four days a week for all students; no school on Fridays. Jan. 19: K-5 students will go to school five days a week. 6-8 students are in Phase 3 hybrid learning Jan. 18-29 B-group students are in-person Jan. 19 and 21; A-group students on Jan. 20 and 22. A-group students are in school Jan. 25 and 27; B-group students on Jan. 26 and 28. Both groups are remote Jan. 29. PSD’s four comprehensive high schools (Rocky Mountain, Poudre, Fossil Ridge, Fort Collins): In Phase 1 Remote Learning Jan. 5-22. Move to Phase 2 on Jan. 25 with A-group students in school Mondays, B-group in school Tuesdays and then all students remote Wednesdays-Fridays.

Thompson School District Beginning Jan. 5, students in the following groups will return to in-person learning: All preK-5 th grade students Ferguson High School students Thompson Career Center students SOARS program students Secondary students in the Intensive Learning Center, Intensive Language Learning Center, Sierra School, Community Connections and HOPE program Secondary students in English Language Development Newcomer programs Middle-school students will return to schools on Jan. 19 High-school students will return to schools on Jan. 25

Weld County RE-5J Elementary and middle schoolers will return to in-person learning starting Jan. 19 with virtual Fridays. High schoolers will return to school with a hybrid model on Jan. 19 with virtual Fridays.

West Grand School District Students return to classrooms on Jan. 4.

Westminster Public Schools Remote learning will continue at the beginning of the 2nd semester on Jan. 5, with a return to in-person learning scheduled for Monday, Jan. 11.

