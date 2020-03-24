List: What’s closed, what’s open during Denver’s stay-at-home order

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock on Monday issued a stay-at-home order to go into effect at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24. Question is: what is open and what is closed?

As defined in the order, the essential businesses will remain open while non-essential businesses are closed.

Closed Businesses (Non-Essential)

Restaurants and bars with the exception of takeout and delivery food services (including alcohol) Theaters Gyms/fitness facilities Casinos, racetracks, off-track pari-mutuel wagering facilities Educational institutions—including public and private K-12 schools, colleges, and universities Non-essential personal services including spas, salons, tattoo parlors Playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts, picnic areas in parks Indoor/outdoor malls

Open Businesses (Essential)

Hospitals, clinics, and walk-in health facilities Medical and dental care, excluding elective procedures Research and laboratory services Home health care companies, workers, and aides Pharmacies Parks Medical wholesale and distribution Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies Behavioral health care providers Nursing homes, residential health care, or congregate care facilities Medical supplies and equipment manufacturers and providers, or any related

and/or ancillary healthcare services Veterinary care, livestock services, and all healthcare services provided to animals Animal shelters and pet boarding services Grocery stores, certified farmers’ markets, farm and produce stands, supermarkets, food banks, convenience stores, and other establishments engaged in the retail sale of canned food, dry goods, fresh fruits and vegetables, pet supply, fresh meats, fish, and poultry, and any other household consumer products Businesses that provide food, shelter, and physical services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals Newspapers, television, radio, and other media services Gas stations and auto-supply, auto-repair, and related facilities Banks and related financial institutions Construction sites Hardware stores Plumbers, electricians, exterminators, and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences Businesses providing mailing and shipping services, including post office boxes Laundromats, dry cleaners, and laundry service providers Businesses that supply products needed for people to work and learn from home, including technology suppliers providing hardware or software essential for communication or connectedness Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, goods or services directly to residences Licensed marijuana stores, so long as written Physical Distancing protocols are developed and strictly implemented to limit the number of people on the licensed premises at the same time Licensed liquor stores, so long as written Physical Distancing protocols are developed and strictly implemented to limit the number of people on the licensed premises at the same time Airlines, taxis, other private transportation providers, and transportation support Home-based care for seniors, adults, or children Residential establishments and facilities, including hotels, motels, and shelters for seniors, adults, and children Professional services, such as legal, insurance, accounting, real estate, and tax preparation services, including ancillary and supporting services