Watch
FOX31 News at 10:00

List: What’s closed, what’s open during Denver’s stay-at-home order

Local

by: Colleen Flynn

Posted: / Updated:
Closed sign

Closed sign

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock on Monday issued a stay-at-home order to go into effect at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24. Question is: what is open and what is closed?

As defined in the order, the essential businesses will remain open while non-essential businesses are closed.

Closed Businesses (Non-Essential)

Restaurants and bars with the exception of takeout and delivery food services (including alcohol)
Theaters
Gyms/fitness facilities
Casinos, racetracks, off-track pari-mutuel wagering facilities
Educational institutions—including public and private K-12 schools, colleges, and universities
Non-essential personal services including spas, salons, tattoo parlors
Playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts, picnic areas in parks
Indoor/outdoor malls

Open Businesses (Essential)

Hospitals, clinics, and walk-in health facilities
Medical and dental care, excluding elective procedures
Research and laboratory services
Home health care companies, workers, and aides
Pharmacies
Parks
Medical wholesale and distribution
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
Behavioral health care providers
Nursing homes, residential health care, or congregate care facilities
Medical supplies and equipment manufacturers and providers, or any related
and/or ancillary healthcare services
Veterinary care, livestock services, and all healthcare services provided to animals
Animal shelters and pet boarding services
Grocery stores, certified farmers’ markets, farm and produce stands, supermarkets, food banks, convenience stores, and other establishments engaged in the retail sale of canned food, dry goods, fresh fruits and vegetables, pet supply, fresh meats, fish, and poultry, and any other household consumer products
Businesses that provide food, shelter, and physical services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals
Newspapers, television, radio, and other media services
Gas stations and auto-supply, auto-repair, and related facilities
Banks and related financial institutions
Construction sites
Hardware stores
Plumbers, electricians, exterminators, and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences
Businesses providing mailing and shipping services, including post office boxes
Laundromats, dry cleaners, and laundry service providers
Businesses that supply products needed for people to work and learn from home, including technology suppliers providing hardware or software essential for communication or connectedness
Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, goods or services directly to residences
Licensed marijuana stores, so long as written Physical Distancing protocols are developed and strictly implemented to limit the number of people on the licensed premises at the same time
Licensed liquor stores, so long as written Physical Distancing protocols are developed and strictly implemented to limit the number of people on the licensed premises at the same time
Airlines, taxis, other private transportation providers, and transportation support
Home-based care for seniors, adults, or children
Residential establishments and facilities, including hotels, motels, and shelters for seniors, adults, and children
Professional services, such as legal, insurance, accounting, real estate, and tax preparation services, including ancillary and supporting services

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories