DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team says a high wind warning is in effect for portions of the foothills and northeast mountains until 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The areas in gold will see winds out of the west from 40 to 50 mph with gusts as high as 75 mph. Winds will be strong enough in some areas to cause power outages and knock down trees.
Here is a look at the preliminary wind gusts from the National Weather Service as of 10 a.m. Saturday:
- Aspen Springs: 80 mph
- Berthoud Pass: 60 mph
- Brookvale: 58 mph
- Crescent Village: 58 mph
- Crisman: 62 mph
- Downieville: 70 mph
- Dumont: 80 mph
- Empire: 61 mph
- Floyd Hill: 64 mph
- Georgetown: 72 mph
- Idaho Springs: 63 mph
- Pinecliffe: 76 mph
- Rocky Flats: 71 mph
- Sunshine: 58 mph
- Tolland: 77 mph
- Virginia Dale: 64 mph
- Ward: 69 mph
- White Ranch: 68 mph
Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.