DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team says a high wind warning is in effect for portions of the foothills and northeast mountains until 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The areas in gold will see winds out of the west from 40 to 50 mph with gusts as high as 75 mph. Winds will be strong enough in some areas to cause power outages and knock down trees.

High wind warnings for Saturday

Here is a look at the preliminary wind gusts from the National Weather Service as of 10 a.m. Saturday:

Aspen Springs: 80 mph

Berthoud Pass: 60 mph

Brookvale: 58 mph

Crescent Village: 58 mph

Crisman: 62 mph

Downieville: 70 mph

Dumont: 80 mph

Empire: 61 mph

Floyd Hill: 64 mph

Georgetown: 72 mph

Idaho Springs: 63 mph

Pinecliffe: 76 mph

Rocky Flats: 71 mph

Sunshine: 58 mph

Tolland: 77 mph

Virginia Dale: 64 mph

Ward: 69 mph

White Ranch: 68 mph

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.