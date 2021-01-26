List: See big Colorado Lottery winners, find out where money from tickets ends up

DENVER (KDVR) — The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots reached a combined $1.736 billion before winning numbers were drawn on Jan. 22 for Mega Millions.

Neither of the big winners came from Colorado. However, the record rise of the jackpots did result in wins for Colorado. From businesses, to players and the beneficiaries that support the outdoors and schools.

According to a release from the Colorado Lottery on Tuesday, the run from Jan. 2 – 22 when Mega Millions was won, the Colorado Lottery sold $33,624,612 in Powerball and Mega Millions tickets alone, a more than 526% increase from the same time frame last year.

Of the thousands of tickets sold, big winners ranged from $10,000 – $1 million, according to the Colorado Lottery.

The Colorado Lottery announced the following winning tickets sold in our state during the historic jackpot run:

Powerball Big Winners

Draw Date Amount Won Retailer Sold Address City

1/20/2021 $150,000 Walmart 21475 E. Quincy Ave. Aurora

1/20/2021 $150,000 Broadway Wine & Spirits 207 Broadway Sterling

1/16/2021 $50,000 A-B Petroleum 715 S. Main St. Breckenridge

1/13/2021 $1,000,000 7-Eleven 19390 E. Quincy Ave. Aurora

1/13/2021 $50,000 Winner’s Corner 550 E Abriendo Pueblo

1/9/2021 $100,000 King Soopers 25701 E. Smoky Hill Rd. Aurora

1/9/2021 $50,000 Safeway 1425 S Murray Blvd. Colorado Springs

1/6/2021 $50,000 Stinker Store 2160 S. Havana St. Aurora

Mega Millions Big Winners

Draw Date Amount Won Retailer sold Address City

1/22/2021 $20,000 King Soopers 2910 S. Academy Blvd. Colorado Springs

1/19/2021 $20,000 Exxon 2651 E. 120th Ave. Thornton

1/19/2021 $10,000 Soaring V Fuels 14440 County Road 100 . Nunn

1/15/2021 $10,000 King Soopers 1545 S. Kipling St. Lakewood

1/12/2021 $20,000 Dove Creek Superette 455 HWY 491 Dove Creek

1/8/2021 $10,000 Bobs Liquor 3519 N El Paso St. Colorado Springs

1/5/2021 $10,000 7-Eleven 4277 N. Taft Ave. Loveland

“Large national jackpots are an incredible gift to the Lottery and its beneficiaries. When we reach the Great Outdoors Colorado proceeds cap early, as we did the last time we had a $1 billion jackpot run, we are able to provide even more proceeds to Building Excellent Schools Today, which is the spillover beneficiary,” said Tom Seaver, director of the Colorado Lottery. “These historic bumps in sales means even more parks, recreation and conservation projects across the state receive critical funding in these times of historic use of the outdoors during the pandemic.”

The Colorado Lottery said Tuesday that $13,113,599 of the ticket sales will go to Colorado Lottery beneficiaries. Of that, Great Outdoors Colorado receives 50% or $6,556,800; Conservation Trust Fund gets 40%, $1,311,340; and Colorado Parks & Wildlife receives 10%, $5,245,440.

Businesses also get a chunk of the money from lottery sales. Colorado Lottery retailers, grocery and convenience stores and others make up the nearly 3,000 Lottery retailers. Retailers make a 6% selling commission on every ticket they sell and 1% commission on winning tickets of $599 or less that they validate. Retailers received a boost of $2,017,477 on Lottery ticket sales alone during the double jackpot run, a more than 700% combined increase over the same time period last year, according to the Colorado Lottery.

Large jackpots also excite people to play other Lottery games, and the Lottery’s total sales reflected that. Compared to last year, sales for this same time period were up more than 50%.

The Colorado Lottery said our state has not had a big Mega Millions winner since its inception, but it’s seen three Powerball jackpot winners. A Clifton player won $133.2 million Sept. 16, 2017; $90 million was won in Rifle Aug. 9, 2014; and a 2007 winning ticket sold in Westminster for $20 million.