List: Opening dates for campgrounds at Colorado state parks

DENVER (KDVR) — Some campgrounds at Colorado state parks began reopening Tuesday.

Campgrounds have been closed since March 26 in an effort to slow to spread of COVID-19.

Cabins, yurts and other reservable day-use facilities remain closed.

Gov. Jared Polis asks that campers retrieve any necessary items (gas, food, etc.) they need to camp in the areas in which they live to limit exposure to other areas.

Below is a list of when campgrounds will reopen at state parks, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Campsites can be reserved online.

May 12:

Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area (Fremont County campgrounds only)

Chatfield State Park

Cherry Creek State Park

Eleven Mile State Park

Elkhead Reservoir State Park

Highline State Park

Jackson Lake State Park

James M. Robb CO River State Park Island Acres

James M. Robb CO River State Park Fruita

Mancos State Park

Mueller State Park

North Sterling State Park

Rifle Falls State Park

Rifle Gap State Park

Staunton State Park

Vega State Park

May 13:

Cheyenne Mountain State Park (tentative)

Crawford State Park

May 14:

Boyd Lake State Park

St. Vrain State Park

John Martin Reservoir State Park

May 15:

Golden Gate Canyon State Park (tentative)

Lake Pueblo State Park

Lory State Park

Navajo State Park

Ridgway State Park

To be determined:

Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area (Chaffee County campgrounds)

Lathrop State Park

Paonia State Park

Pearl Lake State Park

Stagecoach State Park

State Forest State Park

Steamboat Lake State Park

Sylvan Lake State Park

Trinidad Lake State Park

Yampa River State Park