List of hotels reducing prices for people impacted by Marshall Fire

BOUDLER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — With the collaboration of Buffs4Life, Colorado Landmark, Realtors and other local hotels, the group has kicked started an effort to help those impacted by the Marshall Fire through Hilton Garden Inn Union Station and the Hilton Inverness Denver, both Davidson Hotel Properties.

Here is a list of hotels in the area that have reduced prices tonight through the rest of the month:

Hyatt Regency Downtown Denver – $99 rate – 303-436-1234

Grand Hyatt Denver – $119 rate – 303-295-1234

Westin Downtown – $99 rate – 303-572-9100

Gaylord Rockies – Book online using promo code LPR

Hilton Garden Inn Union Station – Discounted rates – 720-643-1999

The Curtis Hotel – $89 rate for the entire next month – Book online using special code PL5

Embassy Suites Denver Downtown – $109 rate for a suite – 303-592-1000

Hilton Denver Inverness – $65 rate and 30 percent off food and beverage – 303-799-5800

If other hotels want to be added to the list, please email tips@kdvr.com or call 303-566-7575