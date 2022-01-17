List: Martin Luther King Jr. events in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Several events will take place across Colorado on Monday to honor and celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

Many events have been canceled due to the ongoing surge of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

Here is a list of the events:

This is also the 37th year of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission.

The commission was created to unify and educate communities within the State of Colorado and encourage appropriate observations, ceremonies and activities in commemoration of the federal holiday and state legal holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. throughout all the towns, cities, school districts, counties and local governments within Colorado, according to the commission’s website.