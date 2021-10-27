List: Family friendly Halloween parties

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is hosting nine Halloween parties from Thursday to Sunday. All of the parties are free thanks to donations from the Denver Police Foundation, Walmart and AT&T.

Here’s a list of days and locations of the celebrations:

Thursday District Two – Trick or Treat Street 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., at East High School – 1600 City Park Esplanade District Four – Trunk or Treat 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., at Far East Center – 333 South Federal Blvd.

Friday District One – Halloween Party 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., at Aztlan Rec Center – 4435 Navajo St. District Two – Trunk or Treat 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., at Vickers Boys and Girls Club – 3333 Holly St. 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., McAuliffe International School – 2540 Holly St. 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Hiawatha Davis Rec Center – 3334 Holly St. District Three – Trunk or Treat 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., District Three Police Station – 1625 South University Blvd. District Six – Trunk or Treat 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., District Six Police Station – 1566 Washington St.

Sunday District Five – Trunk or Treat 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., at Lincoln Tech – 11194 East 45 th Ave.



Tips for Halloween safety from DPD:

Kids should wear bright-colored and reflective clothing, and/or carry a flashlight or glow sticks

Ensure children can see while wearing their costumes and masks; opt for face paint rather than masks when possible

Don’t let children go out alone. Have them walk with family and friends, and make sure there is a responsible adult with young children

Inspect all candy before eating it and throw away any open or homemade treats

Trick-or treaters should use sidewalks and crosswalks when available, and should look both ways before crossing streets

Motorists should drive slowly through neighborhoods and watch for little ones who are trick-or-treating

Adults who choose to drink alcohol or consume marijuana are encouraged to do so responsibly and plan for a safe ride home via designated driver, ride share, taxi or public transportation