List: Family friendly Halloween parties

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is hosting nine Halloween parties from Thursday to Sunday. All of the parties are free thanks to donations from the Denver Police Foundation, Walmart and AT&T.
Here’s a list of days and locations of the celebrations:
- Thursday
- District Two – Trick or Treat Street
- 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., at East High School – 1600 City Park Esplanade
- District Four – Trunk or Treat
- 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., at Far East Center – 333 South Federal Blvd.
- Friday
- District One – Halloween Party
- 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., at Aztlan Rec Center – 4435 Navajo St.
- District Two – Trunk or Treat
- 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., at Vickers Boys and Girls Club – 3333 Holly St.
- 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., McAuliffe International School – 2540 Holly St.
- 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Hiawatha Davis Rec Center – 3334 Holly St.
- District Three – Trunk or Treat
- 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., District Three Police Station – 1625 South University Blvd.
- District Six – Trunk or Treat
- 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., District Six Police Station – 1566 Washington St.
- District One – Halloween Party
- Sunday
- District Five – Trunk or Treat
- 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., at Lincoln Tech – 11194 East 45th Ave.
- District Five – Trunk or Treat
Tips for Halloween safety from DPD:
- Kids should wear bright-colored and reflective clothing, and/or carry a flashlight or glow sticks
- Ensure children can see while wearing their costumes and masks; opt for face paint rather than masks when possible
- Don’t let children go out alone. Have them walk with family and friends, and make sure there is a responsible adult with young children
- Inspect all candy before eating it and throw away any open or homemade treats
- Trick-or treaters should use sidewalks and crosswalks when available, and should look both ways before crossing streets
- Motorists should drive slowly through neighborhoods and watch for little ones who are trick-or-treating
- Adults who choose to drink alcohol or consume marijuana are encouraged to do so responsibly and plan for a safe ride home via designated driver, ride share, taxi or public transportation