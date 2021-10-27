List: Family friendly Halloween parties

(Credit: Getty)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is hosting nine Halloween parties from Thursday to Sunday. All of the parties are free thanks to donations from the Denver Police Foundation, Walmart and AT&T.

Here’s a list of days and locations of the celebrations:

  • Thursday
    • District Two – Trick or Treat Street
      • 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., at East High School – 1600 City Park Esplanade
    • District Four – Trunk or Treat
      • 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., at Far East Center – 333 South Federal Blvd.
  • Friday
    • District One – Halloween Party
      • 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., at Aztlan Rec Center – 4435 Navajo St.
    • District Two – Trunk or Treat
      • 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., at Vickers Boys and Girls Club – 3333 Holly St.
      • 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., McAuliffe International School – 2540 Holly St.
      • 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Hiawatha Davis Rec Center – 3334 Holly St.
    • District Three – Trunk or Treat
      • 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., District Three Police Station – 1625 South University Blvd.
    • District Six – Trunk or Treat
      • 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., District Six Police Station – 1566 Washington St.
  • Sunday
    • District Five – Trunk or Treat
      • 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., at Lincoln Tech – 11194 East 45th Ave.

Tips for Halloween safety from DPD:

  • Kids should wear bright-colored and reflective clothing, and/or carry a flashlight or glow sticks
  • Ensure children can see while wearing their costumes and masks; opt for face paint rather than masks when possible
  • Don’t let children go out alone. Have them walk with family and friends, and make sure there is a responsible adult with young children
  • Inspect all candy before eating it and throw away any open or homemade treats
  • Trick-or treaters should use sidewalks and crosswalks when available, and should look both ways before crossing streets
  • Motorists should drive slowly through neighborhoods and watch for little ones who are trick-or-treating
  • Adults who choose to drink alcohol or consume marijuana are encouraged to do so responsibly and plan for a safe ride home via designated driver, ride share, taxi or public transportation

