DENVER (KDVR) — It is going to be another toasty day in Denver on Tuesday, and several Denver Public Schools will have an early dismissal to escape the heat.

DPS went back to class for the 2023-2024 school year on Monday, and many students are already dealing with early dismissal due to the heat. Thirty-seven schools in the district are without air conditioning.

On Monday, the heat took its toll on some schools. Traylor Academy in Bear Valley reported that it was 86 degrees in the lunchroom by 11 a.m.

The Pinpoint Weather team is expecting another day of high heat on Tuesday, with temperatures in the upper 90s once again.

Here is a growing list of DPS locations that will close early due to the heat:

DPS has identified 55 buildings that need air conditioning, and nearly half have gotten or are in line for upgrades. Money for cooling comes from a $795 million bond measure that voters passed in 2020 for building and maintaining schools.

While those funds aim to help cool campuses as Denver’s heat rises, some 31 schools are still on the back burner. Just 24 of the 55 schools in need have gotten or are in line for new cooling mechanisms.

