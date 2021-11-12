List: Denver holiday lighting displays

DENVER (KDVR) — Scary spiders and orange lights are being replaced with snowflakes and glitter around Denver.

The City of Denver provides a list of Lights Extravaganzas:

Cherry Creek North Winter Wanderland – Nov. 18 – Dec. 31 16-block Cherry Creek North neighborhood Interactive outdoor art installation, “domino effect” by Creos, features 120 brightly colored dominos, each with its own sound profile Saturday Night Lights (Dec. 4, 11 and 18) free festive treats and entertainment.

The Mile High Tree – Nov. 19 – Jan. 1 The tallest digital tree in North America, At a stunning 110 feet tall and 39 feet in diameter In the heart of Denver’s 16th Street Pedestrian Mall

Blossoms of Light – Nov. 19 – Jan. 8 Denver Botanic Gardens’ Blossoms of Light. Warm drinks and tasty treats also be available

Denver Zoo Lights – Nov.22 – Jan. 2 Two million LED lights New this year, guests will be able to control some of the sculptures at special interactive stations featuring “kid-level” control panels and several new displays

Luminova Holidays, Nov.24 – Jan. 2 New this year at Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park

2021 Light the Lights, No. 25 – Jan. 23 The City & County Building The interactive holiday show will play twice per night

Grand Illumination, Nov. 26 – Dec. 27 Denver Union Station Performances of classic holiday hits by the Denver Dolls Visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus

Night Lights Denver – Every Tuesday through Sunday evening – permanent installation Rotating content designed by local artists and the community, projected on the Arapahoe Street side of the Daniels & Fisher Tower

