List: Denver holiday lighting displays

DENVER (KDVR) — Scary spiders and orange lights are being replaced with snowflakes and glitter around Denver.

The City of Denver provides a list of Lights Extravaganzas:

  • Cherry Creek North Winter Wanderland – Nov. 18 – Dec. 31
    • 16-block Cherry Creek North neighborhood
    • Interactive outdoor art installation, “domino effect” by Creos, features 120 brightly colored dominos, each with its own sound profile
    • Saturday Night Lights (Dec. 4, 11 and 18) free festive treats and entertainment.
  • The Mile High Tree – Nov. 19 – Jan. 1
    • The tallest digital tree in North America,
    • At a stunning 110 feet tall and 39 feet in diameter
    • In the heart of Denver’s 16th Street Pedestrian Mall
  • Blossoms of Light – Nov. 19 – Jan. 8
    • Denver Botanic Gardens’ Blossoms of Light.
    • Warm drinks and tasty treats also be available
  • Denver Zoo Lights – Nov.22 – Jan. 2
    • Two million LED lights
    • New this year, guests will be able to control some of the sculptures at special interactive stations featuring “kid-level” control panels and several new displays
  • Luminova Holidays, Nov.24 – Jan. 2
    • New this year at Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park
  • 2021 Light the Lights, No. 25 – Jan. 23
    • The City & County Building
    • The interactive holiday show will play twice per night
  • Grand Illumination, Nov. 26 – Dec. 27
    • Denver Union Station
    • Performances of classic holiday hits by the Denver Dolls
    • Visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus
  • Night Lights Denver – Every Tuesday through Sunday evening – permanent installation
    • Rotating content designed by local artists and the community, projected on the Arapahoe Street side of the Daniels & Fisher Tower

