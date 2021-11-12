List: Denver holiday lighting displays

DENVER (KDVR) — Scary spiders and orange lights are being replaced with snowflakes and glitter around Denver.
The City of Denver provides a list of Lights Extravaganzas:
- Cherry Creek North Winter Wanderland – Nov. 18 – Dec. 31
- 16-block Cherry Creek North neighborhood
- Interactive outdoor art installation, “domino effect” by Creos, features 120 brightly colored dominos, each with its own sound profile
- Saturday Night Lights (Dec. 4, 11 and 18) free festive treats and entertainment.
- The Mile High Tree – Nov. 19 – Jan. 1
- The tallest digital tree in North America,
- At a stunning 110 feet tall and 39 feet in diameter
- In the heart of Denver’s 16th Street Pedestrian Mall
- Blossoms of Light – Nov. 19 – Jan. 8
- Denver Botanic Gardens’ Blossoms of Light.
- Warm drinks and tasty treats also be available
- Denver Zoo Lights – Nov.22 – Jan. 2
- Two million LED lights
- New this year, guests will be able to control some of the sculptures at special interactive stations featuring “kid-level” control panels and several new displays
- Luminova Holidays, Nov.24 – Jan. 2
- New this year at Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park
- 2021 Light the Lights, No. 25 – Jan. 23
- The City & County Building
- The interactive holiday show will play twice per night
- Grand Illumination, Nov. 26 – Dec. 27
- Denver Union Station
- Performances of classic holiday hits by the Denver Dolls
- Visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus
- Night Lights Denver – Every Tuesday through Sunday evening – permanent installation
- Rotating content designed by local artists and the community, projected on the Arapahoe Street side of the Daniels & Fisher Tower