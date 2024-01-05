DENVER (KDVR) — The new year, for many, means new goals. For some, this might mean cutting down on alcohol consumption, working out more or eating better.

According to a 2016 study in the National Library of Medicine, cutting out alcohol can help with sleep and weight loss goals and improve immune system health.

The study with research from the Royal Free Hospital in London found that participating in dry January has positive physiological effects. Participants reported improved concentration and sleep patterns, reduced cholesterol, lower glucose levels, lower blood pressure, improved weight loss, increased energy and even improvements to their skin and hair.

If you are participating in dry January, have a goal of drinking less alcohol in the new year, or are simply looking for bars with non-alcoholic options: this is for you.

Denver bars serving mocktails, virgin drinks

With non-alcoholic beer options and zero-proof spirits, cutting down on alcohol doesn’t have to mean giving up social opportunities to hit up bars.

These 10 bars have the highest-rated mocktails near Denver, according to Yelp.

Here is a list of some of the bars in Denver with non-alcoholic drinks on the menu for this month.

With nearly 100 bars for every 100,000 residents in Denver, there are far too many to include in one list. If your bar of choice is not mentioned, it may be worth checking their menu online or calling to see if they have a non-alcoholic beverage option for you.