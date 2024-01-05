DENVER (KDVR) — The new year, for many, means new goals. For some, this might mean cutting down on alcohol consumption, working out more or eating better.
According to a 2016 study in the National Library of Medicine, cutting out alcohol can help with sleep and weight loss goals and improve immune system health.
The study with research from the Royal Free Hospital in London found that participating in dry January has positive physiological effects. Participants reported improved concentration and sleep patterns, reduced cholesterol, lower glucose levels, lower blood pressure, improved weight loss, increased energy and even improvements to their skin and hair.
If you are participating in dry January, have a goal of drinking less alcohol in the new year, or are simply looking for bars with non-alcoholic options: this is for you.
Denver bars serving mocktails, virgin drinks
With non-alcoholic beer options and zero-proof spirits, cutting down on alcohol doesn’t have to mean giving up social opportunities to hit up bars.
These 10 bars have the highest-rated mocktails near Denver, according to Yelp.
- The Tatarian
- 4024 Tennyson St.
- Union Lodge No. 1
- 1543 Champa St.
- The Broken Cage
- 2420 17th St. Suite 103
- The Wild
- 1660 Wynkoop St. Suite 100
- Fellow Traveler
- 3487 S. Broadway, Englewood
- Welton Room
- 2590 Welton St. Suite 103
- Somebody People
- 1165 S. Broadway Suite 104
- Hudson Hill
- 619 E. 13th Ave.
- Room for Milly
- 1615 Platte St. Suite 145
- Work & Class
- 2500 Larimer St. Suite 101
Here is a list of some of the bars in Denver with non-alcoholic drinks on the menu for this month.
- Lady Jane
- 2021 W. 32nd Ave.
- $12 non-alcoholic drinks
- Citizen Rail
- 1899 16th Street
- $10-12 zero proof cocktails
- Upstairs Circus
- 5370 Greenwood Plaza Blvd. #106
- $7-8 mocktails
- Bar Max
- 2412 E. Colfax Ave.
- $8-12 non-alcoholic beverages
- Forget Me Not
- 277 Clayton St.
- $11 zero proof drinks
- Bar Louie
- 8332 E. Northfield Blvd.
- $9.50 mocktails
- Beckon
- 2843 Larimer St.
- $8 zero proof drinks
- Poka Lola Social club
- 1850 Wazee St.
- $11-13 non-alcoholic cocktails
- Death & Co.
- 1280 25th St.
- zero-proof cocktails and non-alcoholic beer and wine
- Chez Maggy
- 1616 Market St.
- $14 zero-proof cocktails
- Renyard Social
- 1616 Market St.
- Non-alcoholic beer and zero-proof cocktails
- Adrift Tiki Bar
- 218 S. Broadway
- $6 virgin colada and P.O.G.
- Wildflower
- 3636 Navajo St.
- $15 non-alcoholic floral elixirs
- The Kitchen
- 1560 Wazee St.
- $8.50-9.50 non-alcoholic beer, wine and cocktail options
- Honey Elixir Bar
- 2636 Walnut St. #104
- $10-15 non-alcoholic potions
With nearly 100 bars for every 100,000 residents in Denver, there are far too many to include in one list. If your bar of choice is not mentioned, it may be worth checking their menu online or calling to see if they have a non-alcoholic beverage option for you.