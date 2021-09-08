List: Corn mazes in Colorado for 2021

DENVER (KDVR) — The first day of fall is right around the corner. Leaves will soon begin to change across Colorado and corn mazes are about to open for the season.
We put together a complete list of corn mazes across our state:
- Jack Lantern’s Corn Maze– Fort Collins: Oct. 1-31
- Maize in the City– Thornton: Sept. 25- Oct. 31
- Mazzotti Farms Corn Maze– Hudson: Now – Oct. 31
- Hankins Farms Corn Maze– Johnstown: Oct. 2-31
- Anderson Farms– Erie: Sept. 22-Oct. 31
- Diana’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze– Canon City: Sept. 18-Oct. 31
- Colorado Pumpkin Patch & Hay Maze– Monument: Sept. 18- Oct. 31
- Chatfield Farms Corn Maze– Denver: Sept. 17-Oct. 31
- Fritzler Farms– LaSalle: Sept. 19- Oct. 31
- Flat Acres Farms– Douglas County: Oct. 1-31
- Mile High Farms– Bennett: Weekends in Oct.
- Studt’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze– Grand Junction: Oct. 1-31
- Rock Creek Farm– Broomfield: Sept. 25-Oct. 31
- Baseggio Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze– Atwood: Sept. 25-Oct. 30
- Cottonwood Farms– Lafayette: Sept. 25-Oct. 31
- Hergenreder Farms– Longmont: Every weekend in Oct.
- Longneck Pumpkin Farm– Colorado Springs: Sept. 24-Oct. 31
We would love to see your photos from your corn maze visits. Share them to our gallery by clicking the “submit your photo” button below this article. We will share as many as we can.
Did we miss a corn maze that you love? Let us know!