List: Colorado Day of the Dead celebrations

DENVER (KDVR) — El Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, is a holiday to honor, remember and celebrate deceased loved ones in communities throughout Latin America and many places with a Latino population in the United States.

The two-day festival is a time for community to come together with joyful refection, food and family.

Here’s a list of events:

Recuerdos 2021: A Celebration of Community with the Chicano Humanities Arts Council, Colorado Folk Arts Council and MSU Denver Chicana/o Studies Department

Arvada Library, 525 W 57th Ave Dia de Los Muertos Show: Oct. 1-Nov. 6, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Community Celebration: Oct. 29, 5-8 p.m.

Corky Gonzales Library, 1498 Irving St. Calaveras Day: Oct. 16, 2-4 p.m. Book release: Oct. 30, 2-4 p.m.

CHAC Gallery at BreakCreate – Breckenridge Dia de Los Muertos Show: Oct. 23. 9 a.m.–9 p.m.

Pirate Art Gallery & 40 West Arts, 7130 W. 16th Ave. Lakewood Dia de Los Muertos Show: Oct. 22-Nov. 7 Community Art Set up: Oct. 19, 6-8 p.m. Community Celebrations: Nov. 5, 5-9 p.m. Tribute to Bob Luna: 6 p.m.

Aurora Fox 9900 E. Colfax Ave. Cultural Concerts on Colfax: Nov. 3, Noon-1 p.m. Includes Baile Folklórico Muertos Celebration with ArtistiCo and José Rosales & Alfonso (Poncho) Meraza Prudente



Credit: Chicano Humanities Arts Council

“We’re committed to providing opportunities for all to remember and honor their loved ones. What we need to focus on this season is the tremendous effort it took to get through these difficult times and take time now to begin the process of healing,” said Brenda Gurule, executive director of CHAC.

21st Longmont Dia de Los Muertos celebration

Family Celebration: Downtown Longmont at 4th Avenue and Main Street (Free) Family Fiesta, Oct. 9, 2–6 p.m. Gigantes Procession follows the Fiesta, 6–6:30 p.m.

Día de los Muertos Exhibition at the Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Rd. (Free) Oct. 9 – Nov. 7, Mon.–Sat. 9 a.m. –5 p.m., Sun. 1 p.m. –5 p.m., additional evening hours Thurs. 5–9 p.m. Oct. 8 – Nov. 5

Downtown Longmont businesses will will unveil their ofrenda displays (Free) Begins Oct. 8





Longmont’s annual Día de los Muertos celebration (Credit: City of Longmont)

Day of the Dead 5K/10K

City Park, Oct. 24, 11 a.m., sign up at Colorado Runner Events and Colorado Runner

Fall Festival – Día de los Muertos Brighton

Oct. 30 10 a.m. Bromley Farm

Thornton Día de los Muertos

6th annual Dia de los Muertos/Day of The Dead (Free) McAllister Park, 750 W 96th Ave., Nov. 6, 12-5p.m. There will be marachis, folkorico dancers, contest of Catrinas, face painting, a mercado, art instillation, an ofreneda and affordable local food trucks.



Dia de los Muertos Exhibit Lakewood Arts Council & Gallery

Lakewood Arts Council & Gallery, 6715 US-40 Art Delivery: Oct. 30, 11 a.m-Noon Exhibit Opens: Oct. 31, 11 a.m. Hours: Wed.-Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., First Friday open until 8 p.m.



Dia de los Muertos – Community Celebration

Denver Art Society, 734 Santa Fe Dr. Oct. 30, 6-9 p.m. Help create a beautiful Dia de los Muertos altar, Danza Azteca Ceremonial Dancers, Costume Contest with Prizes, Mask Painting for All, Delicious Snacks & Libations and Live Music y mas!



Dia De Los Muertos at Olinger Highland Mortuary & Cemetery

Olinger Highland Mortuary & Cemetery,10201 Grant St, Thornton. Oct 30, 9 a.m–3 p.m. (Free) Featuring traditional dancers, music, face painting, altar, bouncy house, sugar skull decorating, food trucks and a variety of vendors for all ages.



Día de los Muertos Celebration at the Denver Botanic Gardens

10th anniversary of the Denver Botanic Gardens’ celebration of the holiday, 1007 York St., Nov. 6, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Celebrate Day of the Dead with activities, Altars of Remembrance, El Mercado, related events and programs



