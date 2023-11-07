DENVER (KDVR) — It’s never too early to get in the holiday spirit. With the winter season just around the corner, places across the Denver metro are starting to light up their most dazzling Christmas tree displays.

The ceremonies start as early as this Saturday. If you’re looking to jump into the holiday spirit, check out these displays.

Saturday, Nov. 11 from 4-7 p.m.

The Outlets at Castle Rock is holding a tree lighting ceremony that includes an appearance from Santa Claus, live music, food, holiday shopping and fireworks. The tree is 55 feet tall with 8,000 lights and 5,000 ornaments.

The tree can be viewed throughout the season, but this is the grand reveal.

Thursday, Nov. 16 from 4:30-7 p.m.

Cherry Creek North is plugging in one million lights to feature a display wrapping around 600 Christmas trees throughout the neighborhood.

The lights will be turned on until Dec. 24.

Thursday, Nov. 16 from 4-9 p.m.

Starting next Thursday, Stanley Marketplace is opening a 15,000-square-foot space covered in holiday lights and decorations.

It’s open Tuesday through Sunday until Dec. 24.

Friday, Nov. 17 from 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Drive through millions of lights with arched pathways and decorated trees. This family-friendly drive-thru has locations in Aurora, Morrison and Federal Heights.

It’s open until Dec. 30.

Friday, Nov. 17 from 4:30-9 p.m.

The Denver Botanic Gardens continues the three-decade-long tradition of covering the entire garden in Christmas lights.

The lights are up and running until Jan. 7.

Thursday, Nov. 17 at 5:15 p.m.

The seven-story, 110-foot-tall tree at Civic Center Park lights up next Thursday. While the tree isn’t a real tree, it’s an immersive art exhibit that is 10 feet higher than the tallest Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in history.

It’s open every day from 5:00-10:00 p.m. until Dec. 31.

Sunday, Nov. 19 at 5 p.m.

Watch Pearl Street Mall, the Civic Area and spots around the Boulder County Courthouse switch on for the holiday season.

The lights can be viewed throughout the season, but this is the grand reveal.

Friday, Nov. 24 (for members), Saturday, Dec. 2 (for public) from 5-8:30 p.m.

The Denver Zoos hitting the holidays hard with over two million lights, new displays and 80 acres worth of winter spirit.

Member viewing ends on Dec. 1 and public viewing ends on Jan. 7.

Friday, Nov. 24 at 4 p.m.

Join Union Station in lighting a 40-foot-tall Christmas tree with over 7,000 lights.

The lights can be viewed throughout the season, but this is the grand reveal.

Friday, Nov. 24 from 5-9 p.m.

Elitch Gardens brings a 65-foot-tall Christmas tree with a 25-foot-tall snowman that never melts.

It’s open for select days until Dec. 31.

Friday, Nov. 24 from 5-8:30 p.m.

The Botanic Gardens at the Chatfield Farms location is also participating in the light show around Denver. It comes with singing Christmas trees and light tunnels.

It’s open until Jan. 1.

Whether you’re ready for Christmas or not, the Denver metro area is already preparing for a bright and jolly season.