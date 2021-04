List: April and May closing dates for Colorado ski areas

DENVER (KDVR) – Spring skiing and snowboarding saw a better year in 2021 versus a year ago when many ski resorts were forced to close due to coronavirus concerns.

Several inches of fresh snow and easing COVID-19 restrictions, however, are helping to extend closing dates for many ski areas. Some ski resorts, depending on snow conditions, have been known in the past to stay open well into the spring season, with a closing date in the month of May.

Below is a list of April and May closing dates for Colorado’s ski resorts (dates are subject to change):

Arapahoe Basin – Friday, April 30

Aspen Highlands – Sunday, April 4

Aspen Mountain – Sunday, April 18

Buttermilk – Sunday, April 4

Cooper – Sunday, April 18

Copper Mountain – Sunday, April 25

Echo Mountain – Sunday, April 18

Eldora – Sunday, April 18

Granby Ranch – Sunday, April 4

Loveland – Sunday, April 11

Monarch – Sunday, April 11

Powderhorn – Sunday, April 4

Purgatory – Sunday, April 4

Silverton – Sunday, April 18

Snowmass – Sunday, April 25

Steamboat – Sunday, April 11

Sunlight – Sunday, April 4

Telluride – Sunday, April 4

Winter Park – Sunday, May 9