List: 5 coronavirus myths spreading online

DENVER (KDVR) — Myths about the new coronavirus are spreading as fast as the disease itself.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers worked with Centura Health to break down five common myths about the virus and share the truth:

Myth #1: Saline, garlic and sesame oil can prevent coronavirus infection.

Truth: There is no evidence that these products can ward off the coronavirus. There is no known preventative treatment.

Myth #2: Spraying your body down with alcohol or chlorine — or swallowing beach — can kill the virus.

Truth: The products will not ward off the virus and can cause injury if applied. Swallowing bleach can be fatal.

Myth #3: The new coronavirus is man-made.

Truth: Coronaviruses are are zoonotic. Researchers have yet to identify the exact animal that led to the first human case.

Myth #4: Pets can become infected with and spread the coronavirus.

Truth: Health officials have issued advisories saying there is no evidence that companion animals can spread the virus.

Myth #5: The virus can spread from products, letters or packages from China.

Truth: Coronavirus does not survive long on objects. People receiving packages from China are not at risk.