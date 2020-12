List: 17 Colorado post offices to open the next two Sundays

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – The United States Post Office will offer extended service on two Sundays just in time for the Christmas rush.

Seventeen Front Range Post Office locations will be open on Dec. 13 and Dec. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Below is the full list from the United States Postal Service:

Office Address Sunday Retail Hours Dates AURORA-MAIN OFFICE 16890 E Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, CO 80017 10am-2pm 12/13 & 12/20 AURORA-TOWER 18555 E Smoky Hill Rd, Aurora, CO 80015 10am-2pm 12/13 & 12/20 COLORADO SPRINGS-BRIARGATE STATION 8585 Criterion Dr. Colorado Springs, CO 80920 10am-2pm 12/13 & 12/20 COLORADO SPRINGS-GMF STATION 3655 E Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 10am-2pm 12/13 & 12/20 DENVER-UNIVERSITY PARK STATION 3800 Buchtel Blvd, Denver, CO 80210 10am-2pm 12/13 & 12/20 DENVER-NORTHGLENN BRANCH 11887 Washington St. Northglenn, CO 80233 10am-2pm 12/13 & 12/20 DENVER-LAKEWOOD BR 10799 W Alameda Ave, Lakewood, CO 80226 10am-2pm 12/13 & 12/20 LITTLETON-COLUMBINE HILLS BRANCH 6698 S Iris St. Littleton, CO 80123 10am-2pm 12/13 & 12/20 LITTLETON-HIGHLANDS RANCH BRANCH 9609 S University Blvd, Littleton, CO 80130 10am-2pm 12/13 & 12/20 BROOMFIELD MAIN OFFICE 280 E 1st Ave, Broomfield, CO 80020 10am-2pm 12/13 & 12/20 LOVELAND-MAIN OFFICE 446 E 29th St, Loveland, CO 80538 10am-2pm 12/13 & 12/20 BOULDER-VALMONT STATION 2995 55th St, Boulder, CO 80301 10am-2pm 12/13 & 12/20 FT COLLINS-MAIN OFFICE 301 E Boardwalk Dr. Ft. Collins, CO 80525 10am-2pm 12/13 & 12/20 GOLDEN MAIN OFFICE 1100 Johnston Rd, Golden, CO 80401 10am-2pm 12/13 & 12/20 GREELEY-MAIN OFFICE 930 39th Ave, Greeley, CO 80634 10am-2pm 12/13 & 12/20 CASTLE ROCK 300 E Miller Ct. Castle Rock, CO 80104 10am-2pm 12/13 & 12/20 PARKER 18695 Pony Express Dr. Parker, CO 80134 10am-2pm 12/13 & 12/20