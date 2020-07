DENVER (KDVR) – Two African lion cubs born on born on April 23 at the Denver Zoo got their names on Friday: Oskar and Araali.

“Oskar” is named after the Oskar Blues Brewery in Lyons, “Arrali” means strength of thunder.

The zoo held a Lion Cubs Naming Contest, which raised almost $53,000.

To vote, people had to make a donation.

