DENVER (KDVR) — The lineup for the 2022 Film on the Rocks series at Red Rocks Amphitheatre was announced on Thursday morning.

The 23rd edition of Film on the Rocks will kick off on June 13. Tickets for the five-event series go on sale on Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our audiences who fully embraced the drive-in concept for Film on the Rocks over these past two seasons,” said Denver Film CEO, Kevin Smith. “However, there is nothing more special than the in-amphitheater experience that Red Rocks delivers, and we know that this year’s lineup, packed with some of the most popular films of all time, as well as some new film and documentary additions, is going to create a very memorable summer under the stars.”

Cost

Tickets are $16 for general admission and $32 for VIP reserved seating. Group sales are also available by contacting Russel Brewer at russel@denverfilm.org.

Schedule

June 13, 8:30 p.m.: Thor: Ragnarok

July 18, 8:30 p.m.: The Sandlot

July 25, 8:30 p.m.: The Greatest Showman

August 1, 8:30 p.m.: Summer of Soul … Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised

August 15, 8:30 p.m.: Dune

Denver Film said gates open at 6:30 p.m. with musical guests taking the stage at 7 p.m., followed by the film presentation at 8:30 p.m. The full lineup of performers is expected to be released in the coming weeks.