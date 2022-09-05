LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a wrong-way driver on Interstate 70, but it wasn’t the first time he’d been in the news.

Late Sunday night, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received numerous calls of a wrong-way driver heading westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-70.

Deputy Mike Hutton tried to get the driver’s attention but failed to and made the decision to get in between the driver’s car and other traffic for safety reasons on a busy Labor Day weekend.

Hutton and the wrong-way driver collided but luckily both were minorly injured.

Deputy Hutton shot three times by suspected murderer

Last August, Hutton was shot by a suspected murderer on the run from Ohio who was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot. The deputy was investigating a call of trailer break-ins at a truck stop on I-70 when Tristin Ensinger,25, shot him three times.

Hutton was wearing a bulletproof vest, but none of the bullets hit the vest. He was hit in other parts of his body and spent a week in the hospital.

The emergency room doctor at Swedish Medical said Hutton was lucky that if the bullets pierced millimeters around where they did, his injuries could’ve been much more serious or deadly.