ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Update: 3:45 p.m. Arvada Fire Department said the fire is contained and evacuations are lifted. No structures were damaged and there were no reported injuries.

Original story: Multiple spot fires are forcing limited evacuations south of Rocky Flats in northern Jefferson County Wednesday.

Arvada Fire Department tweeted the vegetation fire started off Highway 72. Arvada police is helping with evacuations as a precaution and said the fire is near the train tracks off Highway 72, west of Indiana Street. The evacuations are door-to-door at this point.

Arvada Fire said crews are in place for structure protection and to extinguish spot fires in the area. Arvada fire described the grass fire as “slow-moving” but added additional resources are responding to the incident.

