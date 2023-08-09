DENVER (KDVR) — Lime scooters are going to be easier to find in Boulder starting this month.

The number of Lime scooters in the city is about to triple after a pilot program was proven successful, according to the University of Colorado Boulder.

Where there are currently 275 scooters east of 28th Street, a CU Boulder revealed plans this week to bump that number up to 600, and eventually to 900.

The shared micro-mobility pilot program started with 200 e-scooters in East Boulder to provide non-vehicular travel options in one of the top employment centers of the city near the CU campus.

The expansion will allow scooters to operate across approximately three times the area of the pilot program and includes plans to make the program safe for everyone.

Scooters will only be operable in designated areas throughout the city as well as the CU Boulder campus. Additionally, the scooters will only be able to go 8 mph on campus.

Parking will be limited to “Lime Grooves” so scooters are not blocking sidewalks and are easily accessible for riders. If a scooter is not parked properly, the rider will not be able to end the trip in the app, so the rider will be charged until it is parked in an approved area.

The Lime e-scooter expansion was approved earlier this year, and additional scooters will be available for use starting Aug. 15.