DENVER (KDVR) — Ridership on Lime e-scooters and e-bikes increased 25% in 2023, with the biggest spike coming when Taylor Swift came to the Mile High City.

Ridership in general increased by 65% during the nights of the two Eras Tour stops in Denver, according to Lime. New riders jumped as high as 150% compared to the week before.

There were over 3.5 million rides in Denver in 2023, which Lime said was the company’s best year so far in the city.

Since 2017, over 10.5 million trips have been taken on Lime vehicles in Denver. The company estimated that this kept an estimated 2.5 million car trips off the road.