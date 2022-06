DENVER (KDVR) — It’s that time once more when Denver Botanic Gardens’ favorite smelly flower is blooming.

The infamous Amorphophallus titanum, or corpse flower, is located in the Tropical Conservatory of the Botanic Gardens. The flower last bloomed in 2016, with the blooming estimated to last 24 to 36 hours.

To view — and smell — the corpse flower, visitors must buy tickets in advance.