Like to be scared? Colorado Festival of Horror begins Friday

DENVER (KWGN) – The inaugural Colorado Festival of Horror kicks off Friday night at the Embassy Suites in Denver Central Park.

There is a type of person, you may be one yourself, that loves to be scared. You are not alone.

”You get frightened, scared right away, and then like a roller coaster, it just bombs out and you have to have a good laugh,“ said Dan Crosier, COFO co-founder.

”We have just a menagerie of all kinds of artists, artisans you name it, writers, filmmakers, actors, actresses,“ said Crosier.

It is not just fans of horror flicks that will be here. Horror film celebrities, in the flesh, shaking hands and screaming it up. Like scream queen actress Brinke Stevens, who has been in over 200 horror movies since 1980.

”Probably my favorite movie was Haunting Fear which was just released on Blu-ray, co-starring Jan Michael Vincent and Karen Black and I lived through the whole film, I did not die at the end like I do in most of my movies,“ said Stevens.

Then there is Laurene Landon, who has been in over 38 movies herself. She is here as a celebrity, and a fan.

“I love the terror, the thrill, the excitement, of being terrified, because I think that’s very primeval,“ said Landon.

And, very popular.