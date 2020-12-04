Lights out: Use caution when decorating for the holidays

SALIDA, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted pictures of a buck in Salida that needed to be untangled on Friday morning. The department reminds residents living near wildlife to decorate cautiously.

Officer Kim Woodruff darted the deer so the lights could be cut off. CPW says tranquilizing can be hard on an animal and leave it vulnerable until the drug wears off.

Previous warnings have been sent by CPW about outdoor nets and decorations that animals can get dangerously caught up in.

Nets, hammocks and holiday lights are hazards for deer and other animals in some remote residential areas.

CPW asks people to decorate with wildlife in mind. Rangers suggest to keep lights high off the ground and wrap them tightly around branches.